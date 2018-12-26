Facts

16:05 26.12.2018

NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

1 min read
NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on December 26 will discuss a draft decision on imposing sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in the occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Donbas, as well as to Russia's aggression near the Kerch Strait, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"The NSDC's agenda for today includes a draft resolution on imposing sanctions by Ukraine for illegitimate elections in the occupied territory of our state—in Donbas and for the act of aggression against our nation in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait," he said at the NSDC's meeting in Kyiv on December 26.

Poroshenko said sanctions will be imposed on those who attacked the Ukrainian naval vessels, those who have been involved in illegitimate court rulings and detentions, as well as those who gave out the orders.

Tags: #nsdc #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

NSDC to consider shortcomings of martial law administration discovered during martial law — Poroshenko

Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: We are united by Ukraine and faith

Veteran Affairs Ministry should start working in 2-3 weeks – Poroshenko

Poroshenko warns members of radical organizations against seizing UOC MP churches

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

Poroshenko calls on SBU to check all Ukrainian state servants for having relatives with Russian citizenship

Ukraine must reach peace in keeping with national interests within five years — Poroshenko

LATEST

Russia, officials from occupied Donbas refuse to conduct video conference on prisoner swap

Almost 1,650 Russian citizens refused entry into Ukraine amid martial law – Ukrainian Border Service

Martial law ending in 10 Ukrainian regions on Wednesday

У Китаї затримано зловмисника, який викрав автобус і на смерть задавив восьмеро людей

Crimea court upholds arrest of five Ukrainians from Navy ships detained in Black Sea

Russia extends list of Ukrainian companies, individuals which fall under countersanctions - premier

Russia expands list of Ukrainian individuals, entities subjected to countersanctions - PM

Some 128 settlements in Ukraine cut off power due to poor weather conditions

Former Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to appeal law on renaming it in Constitutional Court

Occupation forces open fire on Armed Forces positions 20 times over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD