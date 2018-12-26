NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on December 26 will discuss a draft decision on imposing sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in the occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Donbas, as well as to Russia's aggression near the Kerch Strait, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"The NSDC's agenda for today includes a draft resolution on imposing sanctions by Ukraine for illegitimate elections in the occupied territory of our state—in Donbas and for the act of aggression against our nation in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait," he said at the NSDC's meeting in Kyiv on December 26.

Poroshenko said sanctions will be imposed on those who attacked the Ukrainian naval vessels, those who have been involved in illegitimate court rulings and detentions, as well as those who gave out the orders.