NSDC to consider shortcomings of martial law administration discovered during martial law — Poroshenko

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will discuss behind closed doors shortcomings of martial law administration that were discovered under the recent state of martial law in Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"Thanks to the state of martial law under the conditions closely resembling those during combat actions, we have been able to scrutinize the system of military administration of military equipment, procurement… And it was discovered, by the way (I will talk about it openly during our session behind closed doors) that we have a number of shortcomings," he said at the NSDC's meeting in Kyiv on December 26.

Poroshenko said it was a very important thing to do because shortcomings in military administration should better be discovered before they are exploited by the enemy.