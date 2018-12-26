Facts

13:31 26.12.2018

Almost 1,650 Russian citizens refused entry into Ukraine amid martial law – Ukrainian Border Service

1 min read
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not allow about 1,650 citizens of the Russian Federation to enter Ukraine since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine from November 26, spokesperson for the State Border Service Oleh Slobodian has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The period under review is from November 26 to December 26, he said.

In particular, 89 Russian citizens were refused entry into Ukraine in the last 24 hours, he said.

Martial law introduced in 10 regions of Ukraine is expiring at 14:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, December 26.

Tags: #martial_law #border_service
Interfax-Ukraine
