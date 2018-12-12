Facts

10:18 12.12.2018

No Ukrainians injured in Strasbourg shooting – MFA

No Ukrainians injured in Strasbourg shooting – MFA

According to preliminary information, there are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the shooting in Strasbourg, official representative of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Kyrylych has said.

"According to preliminary information, there are no Ukrainians among the victims of the terrorist attack," he said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 11, as a result of the shooting in Strasbourg, three people were killed and 12 were injured. An identity of the shooter has been ascertained. According to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, this is a man who was previously convicted of offenses not related to terrorism in France and Germany.

The search for the shooter, who escaped from the crime scene, continues.

Tags: #strasbourg #mfa
