Facts

11:08 11.12.2018

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 12 times, no casualties reported

Russian-led occupation forces have mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

"No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported in the past day. According to intelligence reports, one enemy fighter was killed and another three were wounded," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in an update on Facebook on December 11, 2018.

Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms as they attacked the defenders of the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Novozvanivka, Berezove, Nevelsk, and Chermalyk. The enemy also employed 120-mm mortars near the villages of Novo-Oleksandrivka and Pisky, while those near the villages of Vilny, Zaitseve, Pisky, and Butivka coal mine came under fire from 82-mm mortars.

"Since Tuesday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked the Ukrainian positions near Pisky. No heavy weapons were used. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported since the start of the day," the JFO report said.

