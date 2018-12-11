Facts

10:41 11.12.2018

Law discontinuing Friendship Treaty with Russia to come into effect on December 12

 The law on the termination from April 1, 2019, of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has been published by the Holos Ukrayiny newspaper and comes into effect on Wednesday, December 12.

The Ukrainian parliament on December 6, 2018, agreed to discontinue the treaty between the two countries.

"By discontinuing the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Ukraine relieves of any obligations with regard to its implementation. Doing so does not affect the rights, obligations or legal status of Ukraine that have arisen as a result of the implementation of the said Agreement pending it discontinuance in accordance with Article 70 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties," the law says.

The friendship agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation was signed in May 1997. The Verkhovna Rada ratified it in January 1998.

On December 3, 2018, President Petro Poroshenko sent a bill to the parliament requesting to discontinue the agreement.

An explanatory note to the bill said that the agreement came into effect on April 1, 1999. And the next ten-year period of its effect is coming to an end on March 31, 2019.

According to the provisions of the agreement, the agreement is prolonged automatically every ten years if neither of the parties wishes to discontinue it.

Also, the explanatory note said that the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has significantly violated most of the articles of the Agreement.

Tags: #russia #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
