16:09 10.12.2018

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

 President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has demanded the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry complete its work on compiling an inventory of the treaty and agreement framework with the Russian Federation, a statement on the website of the Ukrainian head of states says.

"We will continue to draw conclusions about the usefulness of different agreements of ours," Poroshenko said.

The president said he also demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine take immediate and effective steps to create an inter-agency coordination body to make a consolidated claim of Ukraine to the Russian Federation for the losses caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's prolonged armed aggression against it.

"I expect that a special status and special functions will enable such a body to perform the duties rested upon it in a rather effective way so that it would be able to protect the national interests of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

As earlier reported, in August 2018, at a meeting with heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad, Poroshenko called to create a coordination body to make a consolidated claim of Ukraine to the Russian Federation for the losses caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's prolonged armed aggression against it.

Tags: #foreign_ministry #poroshenko
Interfax-Ukraine
