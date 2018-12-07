Poroshenko thanks Grybauskaite, Lithuania for helping strengthen Ukraine's defenses

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has hailed the contribution made by the Republic of Lithuania and its president Dalia Grybauskaitė in strengthening the defenses of the Ukrainian state.

"I would like to especially thank Ms. President for Lithuania's involvement in strengthening the defenses of our nation. It's been not only military and technical cooperation, and not only supplies to Ukraine of much-needed elements of weapons, but also the involvement of Lithuanian instructors in training Ukrainian troops and the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade," Poroshenko told a press conference in Kyiv on December 7 he held jointly with Grybauskaitė.

Also, he said Ukrainian military servicemen go for rehabilitation to Lithuania.

"Some 229 Ukrainian soldiers have been able to undergo medical rehabilitation in medical clinics in Lithuania since 2014," Poroshenko said.

The Ukrainian head of state said high school, college, and university students from Donbas who have been affected following combat actions there have been provided with opportunities to study in Lithuania.

"We herewith announce that we need to continue to expand our cooperation in the defense field and we will continue to broaden our interaction with Lithuania for the sake of reforming our defense sector," he said.

Poroshenko said topical issues on the agenda of Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation include energy security, the protection of critical infrastructure, joint activities in cybersecurity cooperation, and "joint resistance to the Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns that [the Russians] have tried to pursue in Ukraine, Lithuania, the European Union, and the entire world."