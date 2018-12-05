Facts

14:02 05.12.2018

Rada backs ban on startup of new buildings without accessibility logistics for people with disabilities

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at first reading a bill, introducing a ban on the startup of new residential buildings and facilities for public activities without accessibility logistics for people with disabilities in Ukraine.

Bill No. 7370 amending the law on regulation of town planning activities was backed by 230 lawmakers on Tuesday.

The press service of Deputy Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Minister Lev Partskhaladze reported that the document is intended to simplify accessibility logistics for people with disabilities and other physically challenged people.

The document, in particular, provides that a ramp or other special means of accessibility may be installed without paperwork confirming ownership rights or use of the land parcel.

In addition, among a number of other bills on the protection of the rights of people with disabilities, deputies also supported at first reading bill No. 7486, amending the law on road traffic regarding the organization of road traffic for persons who move in wheelchairs. A total of 252 people's deputies backed the corresponding decision.

According to the press service, on November 30, the Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry approved new public construction standards - DBN V.2.2-40: 2018 "Inclusivity of buildings and structures." In the near future the document will be published and will come into force approximately in the spring of 2019.

"It contains all the necessary technical characteristics of the device elements of accessibility, as well as specific visual examples, as it should be done. It applies to all groups of people with disabilities: with disorders of the musculoskeletal system, vision, hearing, mental activity and other physically challenged people: the elderly people, pregnant women, and parents with small children," the press service said, citing Partskhaladze.

