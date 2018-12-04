Facts

18:38 04.12.2018

One Ukrainian military killed, two more injured amid hostilities in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO

One Ukrainian military killed, two more injured amid hostilities in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO

Russia-led militants violated the "cease fire regime" 11 times in Donbas as of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action and two more injured in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the day, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 11 times. At the same time, they used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements four times," the JFO press center said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Illegal armed groups shelled Novozvanivka, Luhanske, Avdiyivka, Berezove, Novomykhaylivka, Starohnativka, Vodiane and Shyrokyne, the report reads.

