Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 14 times, wounding two Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action.

"Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the past day. According to intelligence reports, three occupiers were killed and another three were wounded," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, attacking the defenders of the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Krymske, Troyitske, Stepne, Slavne, Chermalyk, Vodiane, and Hnutove.

The enemy also employed 82mm mortars twice to attack the defenders of Krymske, while 120mm mortars were used to shell the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Pisky.

"Since Tuesday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions yet," JFO HQ said.