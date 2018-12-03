Facts

13:53 03.12.2018

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

1 min read
ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Russian authorities must provide information about the seizure of Ukrainian sailors and the legal grounds for their detention, their place of detention, injuries and medical assistance, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said, citing the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Monday, December 3. Poroshenko said he hopes Russia would comply with the ruling.

"The ECHR in response to the appeal of Ukraine has already issued an urgent and important decision - obliged Russia to provide information about the captured seamen and the legal grounds for their retention, the place of their retention, the injuries caused and the provision of medical care. This information, in accordance with the court decision, Russia should provide today," Poroshenko said at the forum "Seventy Years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Agenda for Ukraine" in Kyiv on Monday.

Tags: #poroshenko #echr
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko announces two bills protecting rights of disabled people

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Moscow wants air control over territory with pass to gas, oil pipelines to Europe

Poroshenko, Polish FM Czaputowicz discuss further bilateral relations between the countries

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

LATEST

Ukrsudprom expects new owner of Okean plant to upgrade shipyard capacity, attract orders

Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Ukraine different from Russia because it upholds human rights — Parubiy

Police conduct searches of eight buildings associated with UOC-MP in Zhytomyr region

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

Klimkin intends to visit Ukraine's eastern, southern regions, "talk to people" because of "fakes" spread by Russia about Ukrainian sailors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD