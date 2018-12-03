ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Russian authorities must provide information about the seizure of Ukrainian sailors and the legal grounds for their detention, their place of detention, injuries and medical assistance, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said, citing the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Monday, December 3. Poroshenko said he hopes Russia would comply with the ruling.

"The ECHR in response to the appeal of Ukraine has already issued an urgent and important decision - obliged Russia to provide information about the captured seamen and the legal grounds for their retention, the place of their retention, the injuries caused and the provision of medical care. This information, in accordance with the court decision, Russia should provide today," Poroshenko said at the forum "Seventy Years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Agenda for Ukraine" in Kyiv on Monday.