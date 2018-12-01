EU ready soon to introduce sanctions against organizers of illegal elections in ORDLO

The European Union is ready in the near future to impose sanctions against the organizers of illegal elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has said.

"The European Union is developing sanctions against the individuals who are involved in organizing illegal elections, and the EU will soon name these individuals," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv on Saturday.

Czaputowicz also added he expresses solidarity with Ukraine on behalf of the EU member states.