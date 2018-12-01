Facts

12:17 01.12.2018

Occupation forces open fire on positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces six times over past 24 hours

Occupation forces opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine six times over the past 24 hours, while no casualties were reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has stated.

"Occupant forces six times opened fire on the positions of our troops, cases of using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were recorded twice ... During the hostilities, no casualties among the soldiers of the Joint Forces were allowed," the report says.

The enemy attacked the Armed Forces positions near the settlements Svobodny, Luhanske, Krasnohorivka, and Hnutove. Here, the illegal armed groups carried out aimed fire from grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

