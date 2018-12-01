Klimkin hopes Hungary will support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine due to new act of Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin expressed hope that Hungary would actively support assistance to Ukraine from the European Union and NATO in connection with Russia's attack on Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait.

"We've done a good deal of groundwork for a meeting with the Hungarian colleague to be held in Milan next week. An optimistic exclamation mark could be put here, but I can't get around another aspect. Last Sunday the events in the Black Sea shook up Ukraine and the world. This is the first armed attack that the Russian army carried out without hiding, under its flag. I hope Hungary understands that this is a threat not only to Ukraine," Klimkin said on Facebook.

The minister noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against the entire democratic world, including the European Union and Hungary, while Ukraine "just found itself on the front, hot edge of this war."

"Therefore we have the right to expect maximum assistance and support from both the EU and NATO, and from each country that is a member of these unions ... I hope Hungary will also actively support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine. By the way, this is the best way to protect our Ukrainian Hungarians from the Russian threat," Klimkin said.