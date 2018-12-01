Facts

11:37 01.12.2018

Klimkin hopes Hungary will support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine due to new act of Russian aggression

2 min read
Klimkin hopes Hungary will support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine due to new act of Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin expressed hope that Hungary would actively support assistance to Ukraine from the European Union and NATO in connection with Russia's attack on Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait.

"We've done a good deal of groundwork for a meeting with the Hungarian colleague to be held in Milan next week. An optimistic exclamation mark could be put here, but I can't get around another aspect. Last Sunday the events in the Black Sea shook up Ukraine and the world. This is the first armed attack that the Russian army carried out without hiding, under its flag. I hope Hungary understands that this is a threat not only to Ukraine," Klimkin said on Facebook.

The minister noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against the entire democratic world, including the European Union and Hungary, while Ukraine "just found itself on the front, hot edge of this war."

"Therefore we have the right to expect maximum assistance and support from both the EU and NATO, and from each country that is a member of these unions ... I hope Hungary will also actively support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine. By the way, this is the best way to protect our Ukrainian Hungarians from the Russian threat," Klimkin said.

Tags: #klimkin #eu #nato
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait to be discussed at ministerial meetings of NATO, OSCE, and EU Council

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

Klimkin: Russian ships could be banned from entering some ports due to aggression in Kerch Strait

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

Klimkin announces "several packages of serious sanctions" for Russian aggression in Kerch Strait

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Closing of Bosphorus Strait for Russian ships discussed at NATO HQ

EU calls to bring to justice those responsible for attacks on civil activists — Mingarelli

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

Roof of new sports complex in Vyshneve collapses due to snowfall

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

EU ready soon to introduce sanctions against organizers of illegal elections in ORDLO

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Occupation forces open fire on positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces six times over past 24 hours

Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD