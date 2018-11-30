Facts

18:13 30.11.2018

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

1 min read
Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

 President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said that he held a meeting with law-enforcement chiefs, during which they developed a plan to roll out martial law procedures in the country.

"Today I held a big meeting with chiefs of law-enforcement agencies. We outlined a clear plan of how to implement the martial law procedures, which will not be noticeable to most of our people," the president said at a meeting with professors, lecturers, and students in the Khmelnytsky region on November 30.

He said, "At the same time, it [the plan] will require a colossal concentration of efforts from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and all the defense and security agencies."

Tags: #martial_law #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Poroshenko hoping NATO will deploy ships to Sea of Azov due to Russia's aggression

Poroshenko congratulates Zurabishvili on being elected president of Georgia

Law on introduction of martial law, resolution on presidential elections published in e-version of Holos Ukrayiny

Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

Ukraine will struggle by all available means to return Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia – Poroshenko

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

LATEST

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD