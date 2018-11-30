Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said that he held a meeting with law-enforcement chiefs, during which they developed a plan to roll out martial law procedures in the country.

"Today I held a big meeting with chiefs of law-enforcement agencies. We outlined a clear plan of how to implement the martial law procedures, which will not be noticeable to most of our people," the president said at a meeting with professors, lecturers, and students in the Khmelnytsky region on November 30.

He said, "At the same time, it [the plan] will require a colossal concentration of efforts from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and all the defense and security agencies."