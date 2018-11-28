Paul Grod takes helm of Ukrainian World Congress

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has appointed Paul Grod to head the organization.

"I would be glad to cooperate with Paul as new UWC president. I also thank Eugene Czolij, the previous president, for the years of dedicated work in the interests of the development of our state," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Facebook.

According to the government's press service, the prime minister met with Grod and congratulated him on his appointment.

Groysman said Ukraine feels the support of the UWC.

"Your role is important. We feel today the partnership of the UWC. And I am glad that we have an understanding and readiness to resolve any issues," said the Prime Minister.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) (until 1993 - the World Congress of Free Ukrainians) meets every five years to review its activities and to set the priorities for the future, including the election of the president and leadership of the UWC.