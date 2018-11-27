Facts

12:02 27.11.2018

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

2 min read
Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said making the Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in the Kerch Strait stand trial is "a nonsense" because they are prisoners of war.

"First of all, it's our highest priority to free our guys. We are currently in talks with the Red Cross because, by status, our guys are prisoners of war. Russia has made several acts of aggression against us, and the Red Cross must actively get involved in this," Klimkin said in the Breakfast with 1+1 program, which was aired live on television on November 27 morning.

The minister also said talks are underway with human rights activists and with the Crimean Tatar community in Russia-occupied Crimea.

"Since prisoners of war cannot stand trial by default, it's a nonsense; however, Russia is doing it. We must at least protect them for today, at least for the next few days," the minister said.

He also said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been using various channels to get information about the Ukrainian sailors. "We have been in contact with the Red Cross and ombudsmen, and have used all the channels which are available to us. However, we understand the decision will be made at the level of [Russian President] Putin, and for this, we will exert all our efforts," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

As reported earlier, on November 25 morning, Russia blocked the passage through the Kerch Strait for three Ukrainian naval vessels and captured them with their crews.

Tags: #klimkin #russia #court #sailors
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

On board Ukrainian ships attacked by Russia were SBU counterintelligence agents, one seriously injured

Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 18 times, two soldiers wounded

Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia are prisoners of war – Klimkin

Several wounded Ukrainian sailors taken to Moscow – Poroshenko's permanent rep in Crimea

We need new sanctions against Russia – Ukraine's mission to EU head

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

Rada submits changes to Constitutional Court on renaming Kirovohrad region into Kropyvnytsky region

Klimkin meets with Canadian defense minister, discusses cooperation in defense industry

LATEST

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

Paris calls on Ukraine, Russia to show restraint over Kerch Strait incident

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

Imposing martial law to entail additional pressure on hryvnia exchange rate, no deep devaluation predicted

Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine's Science Academy President Paton on 100th anniversary

Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD