Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said making the Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in the Kerch Strait stand trial is "a nonsense" because they are prisoners of war.

"First of all, it's our highest priority to free our guys. We are currently in talks with the Red Cross because, by status, our guys are prisoners of war. Russia has made several acts of aggression against us, and the Red Cross must actively get involved in this," Klimkin said in the Breakfast with 1+1 program, which was aired live on television on November 27 morning.

The minister also said talks are underway with human rights activists and with the Crimean Tatar community in Russia-occupied Crimea.

"Since prisoners of war cannot stand trial by default, it's a nonsense; however, Russia is doing it. We must at least protect them for today, at least for the next few days," the minister said.

He also said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been using various channels to get information about the Ukrainian sailors. "We have been in contact with the Red Cross and ombudsmen, and have used all the channels which are available to us. However, we understand the decision will be made at the level of [Russian President] Putin, and for this, we will exert all our efforts," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

As reported earlier, on November 25 morning, Russia blocked the passage through the Kerch Strait for three Ukrainian naval vessels and captured them with their crews.