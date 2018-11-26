Poroshenko suggests martial law be introduced for 30 days to avoid its coinciding with start of presidential campaign

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has suggested that martial law be introduced in Ukraine for a period of 30 days instead of the 60 days period recommended earlier by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) so that it could end in mid-November and would not coincide with the start of the presidential campaign in Ukraine.

"The NSDC has recommended that today I declare martial law for a period of 60 days. I would like to announce my decision before you: I will suggest the parliament introduce martial law for 30 days. Why? It is to avoid martial law coinciding with the start of the presidential campaign," Poroshenko said in his address to the nation on television on November 26.