15:52 26.11.2018

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council instructs General Staff to immediately organize air defense

 The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has made a decision to instruct the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to immediately organize air defense of the country in order to protect important objects and military personnel from air strikes.

A respective order to the General Staff is included in the NSDC's decision of November 26, 2018 "On Extraordinary Measures to Secure the State Sovereignty and Independence of Ukraine and Declaring Martial Law in Ukraine," which has been enacted by a decree issued by President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine.

"Organize air defense of Ukraine to protect important government objects, administrative centers of the nation, and troop (forces) formations from air strikes," the NSDC's decision says.

The decree comes into effect concurrently with the law that approves it.

