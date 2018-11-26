NSDC suggests President declare martial law in Ukraine from 2 p.m. on Nov 26, 2018 to 2 p.m. on Jan 25, 2019 (60 days)
The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in its decision of November 25 suggested that the President of Ukraine declare martial law in the country for a period of 60 days starting from 2 p.m. on Nov 26, 2018 and ending at 2 p.m. on Jan 25, 2019.
"We herewith suggest that the President of Ukraine declare martial law in Ukraine for a period of 60 days starting from 2 p.m. on Nov 26, 2018 and ending at 2 p.m. on Jan 25, 2019," the NSDC said in its decision, which has been published on the website of the Ukrainian head of state.