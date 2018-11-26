Moskalkova reports to Denisova that three Ukrainian seamen placed in Kerch hospital

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that according to the information provided by Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, three Ukrainian sailors captured in the Sea of Azov are placed in the Kerch hospital (Crimea) in serious condition.

"There is information about the state of Ukrainian sailors detained in the Sea of Azov. I've just talked again with Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova. She told me that our sailors are in the city of Kerch [occupied Crimea]. Now they are being questioned by the investigator of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

"According to her [Moskalkova], three Ukrainian sailors are in the Kerch hospital No. 1. Their condition is assessed as serious. Moskalkova assured me that they had received all the necessary help and there was no threat to life," the Ukrainian ombudswoman wrote.