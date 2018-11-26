Several wounded Ukrainian sailors taken to Moscow – Poroshenko's permanent rep in Crimea

Several Ukrainian sailors who were wounded in the shelling by Russian Navy ships of Ukrainian navy vessels near the Kerch Strait have been taken to Moscow, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's permanent representative in Crimea Borys Babin has said.

"It has become known that the wounded sailors have been transported to Moscow," Babin told the Ukraine.112 TV channel, adding that Russia has spoken about three wounded sailors. Ukraine knows of six wounded sailors.

Babin said there is information that three Ukrainian sailors with shrapnel injuries have been operated on.