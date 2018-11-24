Facts

17:28 24.11.2018

Estonia condemns Russia's actions in Sea of Azov – Estonian FM

1 min read
Estonia condemns Russia's actions in Sea of Azov – Estonian FM

The purpose of Russia's actions in the Sea of Azov is to put political pressure and inflict economic damage on Ukraine, Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said, according to his ministry's statement obtained by Interfax on Saturday.

"Russia's aim [in the Sea of Azov] is to exert political pressure on Ukraine and cause it economic damage. Furthermore, the situation is also affecting European Union states or those moving under the EU's national flags. Russia also introduced its military ships in the Sea of Azov, creating an even bigger security threat to Ukraine," Mikser said at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

The world should pay more attention to the situation and Estonia urges Russia to stop its activities aimed "at looking for trouble and to respect international law," Mikser said.

"We support the additional EU sanctions against the organizers and winners of the illegal elections held on November 11 [in the self-proclaimed Donbas republics]."

The Estonian minister urged Ukraine to pay more attention to cybersecurity in advance of upcoming elections.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #estonia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

Foreign ministers of EU member states to discuss situation in Donbas, Sea of Azov on Nov 19 — Tochytskyi

Ukraine, NATO not planning joint exercises in Sea of Azov — Prystaiko

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss threat of escalation in the Sea of Azov

Poroshenko welcomes European Parliament resolution on situation in Sea of Azov

Poroshenko says Ukraine getting prepared to repel military aggression coming from Sea of Azov

Yatsenyuk calls for urgent deployment of intl monitoring mission to Sea of Azov

Subdivisions of Ukraine's Interior Ministry extending presence in water areas of Sea of Azov

Brutal violations by Russia in Sea of Azov must be rejected as illegal - Poroshenko

Drills on repelling, deterring aggression near Sea of Azov - State Border Service

LATEST

Poroshenko blames Russia as USSR successor for 1930s famine

Sanctions imposed on Russia should be continued until full implementation of Minsk accords – Latvian President

Ukraine grateful to Latvia for assistance in security sector reform – Poroshenko

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities over past day – JFO HQ

President with his spouse pay tribute to 1932-1933 Holodomor victims on Mykhailivska Square

ICRC sends some 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas – State Border Service

Mogherini shows interest in Nazarbayev's idea of U.S.-Russia-China-EU summit in Astana

German Foreign Ministry confirms Normandy Format meeting on Nov 26

Fifty-two Ukrainian soldiers rehabilitated in Slovakia in 2018 – Poroshenko

Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid from Slovakia at EUR 125,000

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD