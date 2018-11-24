Facts

11:39 24.11.2018

ICRC sends some 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas – State Border Service

1 min read
ICRC sends some 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas – State Border Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to territories temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine.

"Twenty-one vehicles carrying humanitarian aid from the International Committee Red Cross (ICRC) and Mission of the Synodal Department of the UOC on Family Affairs crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In general, more than 380 tonnes of cargo, which contain food and hygiene kits, have been cleared for delivery," the State Border Service's press service said on Saturday morning.

