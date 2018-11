Fifty-two Ukrainian soldiers rehabilitated in Slovakia in 2018 – Poroshenko

Some 52 Ukrainian soldiers have been rehabilitated in Slovakia this year, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I expressed sincere gratitude to our Slovak friends for helping to rehabilitate Ukrainian soldiers. Only from the beginning of this year, 52 Ukrainian soldiers have been under rehabilitation in Slovakia with the direct participation of dear Mr. President," Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska in Kyiv on Friday.