Facts

16:55 23.11.2018

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

2 min read
SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Department for the Protection of National Statehood officials together with Ukraine's SBU Security Service in Sumy region have stopped the activities of a transnational criminal group that was engaged in the illegal transfer of people from the Middle East and Central Asia to the European Union.

"Intelligence agents discovered that the criminal group, which included citizens of Ukraine and the countries of Central and South Asia, smuggled illegal migrants across the state border," the SBU's press service said, adding that the cost of "transit" ranged from EUR 3,000 to EUR 5,000 and clients included persons wanted for serious crimes.

The SBU said businessmen also established a scheme for the illegal legalization of interested persons in Ukraine through the production of false documents.

Militiamen detained members of a criminal group in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions during a regular attempt to move a group of illegal migrants across the state border. Law- enforcement officers discovered fake passports, equipment for their manufacture, money and other materials confirming illegal activities.

Five organizers of the criminal scheme have been served with notices of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 332 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (Illegal transport of persons across the state border). The investigation continues.

Tags: #eu #sbu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

SBU exposes more attempts by enemy special forces to co-opt Ukrainian citizens

Constitutional changes on Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO provide additional guarantee against pro-Russian forces' re-coup – Poroshenko

SBU blocks weapons, ammunition sales scheme organized by ISIL in Ukraine

Foreign ministers of EU member states to discuss situation in Donbas, Sea of Azov on Nov 19 — Tochytskyi

EU condemns illegitimate elections in Donbas as contrary to intl law, Minsk agreements

European Commissioner Hahn notes Ukraine's success in implementing some reforms, but also setback in some spheres

EU considers 'elections' in uncontrolled areas of Donbas illegal, not to recognize them - Mogherini

China ready to invest in multimodal cargo terminals on Ukraine's border with EU

Fake poll in Donbas is attempt to force Ukraine into talks with ‘elected’ Russia-led militants

Constitutional Court starts considering constitutionality of amendments to Constitution on EU course, NATO membership

LATEST

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

Final EU conference on developing potential for integrated management of Eastern Partnership program held

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD