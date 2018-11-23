SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Department for the Protection of National Statehood officials together with Ukraine's SBU Security Service in Sumy region have stopped the activities of a transnational criminal group that was engaged in the illegal transfer of people from the Middle East and Central Asia to the European Union.

"Intelligence agents discovered that the criminal group, which included citizens of Ukraine and the countries of Central and South Asia, smuggled illegal migrants across the state border," the SBU's press service said, adding that the cost of "transit" ranged from EUR 3,000 to EUR 5,000 and clients included persons wanted for serious crimes.

The SBU said businessmen also established a scheme for the illegal legalization of interested persons in Ukraine through the production of false documents.

Militiamen detained members of a criminal group in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions during a regular attempt to move a group of illegal migrants across the state border. Law- enforcement officers discovered fake passports, equipment for their manufacture, money and other materials confirming illegal activities.

Five organizers of the criminal scheme have been served with notices of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 332 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (Illegal transport of persons across the state border). The investigation continues.