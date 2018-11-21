Denisova insists on granting rights to IDPs to participate in elections to merged territorial communities

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova is in favor of granting the right to internally displaced persons (IDPs) to participate in elections to the merged territorial communities.

"I insisted and I will insist that they [internally displaced persons] have the right to take part in elections to territorial communities. I will apply to parliament for deputies to vote for the relevant bill," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday after meeting with the rapporteurs of the PACE monitoring mission.

According to her, people who left the occupied territories and live in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities should have equal rights with other citizens.

"IDPs will be able to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections thanks to the procedure for changing the place of voting simplified by the Central Election Commission. Now we must ensure that they can cast their vote in the local elections," Denisova said.