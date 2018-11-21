Facts

Regional offices of human rights commissioner to appear in every Ukrainian region in 2019 – Denisova

Regional offices of human rights commissioner to appear in every Ukrainian region in 2019 – Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has announced plans to expand the regional network of ombudsman's offices in 2019.

"Starting next year, we are expanding the regional network of ombudsman's offices. Starting from 2019, such offices will be opened in each region," the ombudswoman wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday after meeting with the rapporteurs of the PACE monitoring mission.

Denisova also told the rapporteurs of the mission that in the spring of 2019 there will be 17 public monitors in Ukraine who will monitor the observance of the rights of voters in the presidential elections.

"This is provided for by a memorandum of cooperation with the Civil Network Opora, which I signed this summer. During the presidential elections, we will, together with Opora, analyze the activities of law enforcement agencies and courts to investigate electoral crimes. In addition, public monitors will work with electorate for the protection of their rights in all regions of Ukraine," the ombudswoman said.

According to her, after the presidential elections, additional training will be conducted for such monitors and, if necessary, their number will be increased during the parliamentary elections in the autumn of 2019.

