Rada refuses to lift immunity from MP Berezkin

The Verkhovna Rada has turned down a request by Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko asking for their consent to bring criminal charges against MP Stanislav Berezkin of the People's Will group.

The respective request only received 160 votes of the MPs while a minimum of 226 is required for it to be passed.

In connection with this, the Verkhovna Rada's Chairman Andriy Parubiy could not put the request to give consent for the detention and arrest of MP Berezkin to vote.

Lutsenko said in the parliament that MP Berezkin would be brought charges because of committing a crime falling under the stipulations of three articles of the Criminal Code: Article 366 (forgery by an official), Article 191 (embezzlement), and Article 209 (money laundering).