Rada's regulations committee says Prosecutor General's request to arrest MP Berezkin unjustified

The Verkhovna Rada's regulations committee has said a request by Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko seeking the parliament's consent to detaining and arresting MP Stanislav Berezkin of the People's Will group was not motivated enough and groundless.

At the same time, the committee said it will question the reasoning of the request by the Prosecutor General to bring criminal charges against the MP, in connection with which it will issue a statement in writing.