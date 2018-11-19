Facts

11:43 19.11.2018

Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

2 min read
Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

Iryna Gerashchenko, the First Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada, Representative of the Ukrainian President for Peaceful Settlement in Donbas, has urged the NATO PA to support Ukraine's initiative regarding the peacekeeping mission in Donbas, as well as the participation of women in it.

"Traditionally, these debates gather a large audience at the Assembly. Taking advantage of the presence of a large number of delegations, I spoke about the participation of Ukrainians in peace processes, the role of military and civil women to restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," she commented on Facebook on Sunday on her participation in the discussion "Women. Peace. Security," which was held in the framework of the ninth session of the NATO PA in Halifax (Canada).

She noted that Ukrainian women pay the highest and most terrible price for the Russian aggression unleashed against Ukraine.

"More than 1,500 widows, more than 2,250 mothers who lost their sons ... She told about young nurses and women-soldiers who were killed by Russian mercenaries, women who remain hostages in the occupied Donbas for the pro-Ukrainian position. She emphasized that Donbas and especially Crimea, remain closed to monitoring missions. We cannot fully record all human rights violations there, including sexual crimes," wrote Gerashchenko.

The representative of Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG in Minsk called for support of the initiative of Ukraine regarding the peacekeeping mission in Donbas.

"It would be good if women constitute a significant percentage in the peacekeeping mission," said Gerashchenko.

In addition, the politician said that during the discussion, the sides exchanged views on enhancing the role of women in peacekeeping processes with NATO Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security Clare Hutchinson, who recently visited Ukraine.

Tags: #donbas #gerashchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian MPs invite Canadian reps as observers at 2019 elections – Gerashchenko

Donbas people affected by war get EUR 15 mln aid from Pope

Turchynov says negotiations with 'Kremlin's puppets' in Donbas impossible

Ukraine preparing powerful new package of diverse sanctions, incl. for fake elections in Donbas – Turchynov

UN General Assembly to consider two resolutions in Dec: on human rights violations in Crimea, on militarization of Azov — Gerashchenko

Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold special TCG meeting to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

EU condemns illegitimate elections in Donbas as contrary to intl law, Minsk agreements

LATEST

Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his entourage suspected of laundering UAH 10.3 bln through SmartBank

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

Klimkin meets with Canadian defense minister, discusses cooperation in defense industry

Klimkin to visit Vienna on Nov 20-21 to attend conference on countering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism

NGO, human rights groups from different countries oppose election of Russia's representative as president of INTERPOL

Rada's regulations committee says Prosecutor General's request to arrest MP Berezkin unjustified

SBU blocks weapons, ammunition sales scheme organized by ISIL in Ukraine

Ukrainian diplomats expecting results of investigation into attack on Canadian journalist in Kyiv

Defense Ministry completes reforming of structural units – Poltorak

Creation of ECA requires additional UAH 112,000 financing from national budget – MP Dovbenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD