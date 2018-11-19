Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

Iryna Gerashchenko, the First Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada, Representative of the Ukrainian President for Peaceful Settlement in Donbas, has urged the NATO PA to support Ukraine's initiative regarding the peacekeeping mission in Donbas, as well as the participation of women in it.

"Traditionally, these debates gather a large audience at the Assembly. Taking advantage of the presence of a large number of delegations, I spoke about the participation of Ukrainians in peace processes, the role of military and civil women to restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," she commented on Facebook on Sunday on her participation in the discussion "Women. Peace. Security," which was held in the framework of the ninth session of the NATO PA in Halifax (Canada).

She noted that Ukrainian women pay the highest and most terrible price for the Russian aggression unleashed against Ukraine.

"More than 1,500 widows, more than 2,250 mothers who lost their sons ... She told about young nurses and women-soldiers who were killed by Russian mercenaries, women who remain hostages in the occupied Donbas for the pro-Ukrainian position. She emphasized that Donbas and especially Crimea, remain closed to monitoring missions. We cannot fully record all human rights violations there, including sexual crimes," wrote Gerashchenko.

The representative of Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG in Minsk called for support of the initiative of Ukraine regarding the peacekeeping mission in Donbas.

"It would be good if women constitute a significant percentage in the peacekeeping mission," said Gerashchenko.

In addition, the politician said that during the discussion, the sides exchanged views on enhancing the role of women in peacekeeping processes with NATO Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security Clare Hutchinson, who recently visited Ukraine.