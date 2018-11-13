Facts

14:26 13.11.2018

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

1 min read
Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian party of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has sent out an official note with a proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting because of the recent sham "elections" in Donbas and has received the consent of the OSCE's representatives; however, the Russian party has not replied yet, the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Ukraine's representative to the TCG's humanitarian subgroup, Iryna Gerashchenko, has said.

"We insist on the trilateral format of the talks with the involvement of Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE. We have already received a reply from the OSCE's representatives who have supported our initiative and are ready to convene a meeting at any time, in other words, two parties to the TCG, Ukraine and the OSCE, are ready to meet. As to Russia, it has been keeping silent, there has been no answer from them. They must be frenzy celebrating "the results" of the puppet elections," Gerashchenko wrote in a post on Facebook on November 13.

Tags: #osce #gerashchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

Kyiv at TCG demands access of SMM to entire territory of Donbas, occupied Crimea – Gerashchenko – TCG rep Gerashchenko

Person suspected in assault on Handziuk to receive life-long sentence if he doesn't name contractor

Deputy PM Kyrylenko says situation 'absurd' when OSCE SMM sees Russians in Donbas, but doesn't recognize its aggression

Lukashenko backs idea of deploying UN, OSCE peacekeepers in Ukraine

Almost 10,000 ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas last week

OSCE's Hug calls for opening additional checkpoints across Donbas contact line

LATEST

NBU approves conditions, rules of operations China's UnionPay International payment system

Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

Ukraine-Belarus demarcation commission approves about 400 acts for installation of border signs, discusses plans for 2019

Foreign ministers of EU member states to discuss situation in Donbas, Sea of Azov on Nov 19 — Tochytskyi

Ukraine can become Texas in Europe – Perry

Poroshenko congratulates Mustafa Dzhemilev on 75th birthday

Tymoshenko, Zelensky, Poroshenko, Hrytsenko leading candidates for president

First international serial to be filmed in Kyiv — Klitschko

Ukraine, NATO not planning joint exercises in Sea of Azov — Prystaiko

Lozhkin: In Dnipropetrovsk region, the streets will be renamed in honor of the Righteous Among the Nations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD