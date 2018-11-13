Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian party of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has sent out an official note with a proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting because of the recent sham "elections" in Donbas and has received the consent of the OSCE's representatives; however, the Russian party has not replied yet, the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Ukraine's representative to the TCG's humanitarian subgroup, Iryna Gerashchenko, has said.

"We insist on the trilateral format of the talks with the involvement of Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE. We have already received a reply from the OSCE's representatives who have supported our initiative and are ready to convene a meeting at any time, in other words, two parties to the TCG, Ukraine and the OSCE, are ready to meet. As to Russia, it has been keeping silent, there has been no answer from them. They must be frenzy celebrating "the results" of the puppet elections," Gerashchenko wrote in a post on Facebook on November 13.