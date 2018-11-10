Facts

14:32 10.11.2018

NATO PA President Jukneviciene calls for non-recognition of 'elections' in uncontrolled Donbas

2 min read
NATO PA President Jukneviciene calls for non-recognition of 'elections' in uncontrolled Donbas

President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rasa Jukneviciene and Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy have condemned the holding of the so-called "elections" on the Ukrainian government uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on November 11.

The press service of the Verkhovna Rada said on Friday that while visiting Donbas and talking to journalists, Jukneviciene condemned the holding of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and called for their non-recognition.

"The time to condemn what the other side is doing is the so-called "fake" elections, which no democratic country and also the NATO PA recognize," Jukneviciene said.

She also pointed out the work of a Ukrainian delegation to the NATO PA, led by MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Iryna Friz.

"This is one of the best delegations we have seen at the PACE, and these people are defending the interests of Ukraine so that everyone can learn about Ukraine," she said.

Jukneviciene also congratulated the Ukrainians on holding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2020, "when parliamentarians from all countries come here."

In turn, Parubiy, answering journalists' questions regarding the holding of so-called "elections" in the uncontrolled areas of Donbas, called "a great tragedy that such facts can exist in the Ukrainian state."

Tags: #donbas #elections #nato
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Joint Forces chief tells NATO PA president about Mariupol sector's importance in countering escalation in Azov

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

Constitutional Court starts considering constitutionality of amendments to Constitution on EU course, NATO membership

UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

JFO conducts air defense and strike aviation exercises in Donbas

Socialists put forward Kiva for presidential elections

Poroshenko: Ukraine would welcome Turkish peacekeepers' deployment to Donbas

No casualties amid 22 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 6 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbas occupied territory

LATEST

Illegal crossing of Ukrainian state border made criminal offence from Nov 10

European Commissioner Hahn notes Ukraine's success in implementing some reforms, but also setback in some spheres

EU considers 'elections' in uncontrolled areas of Donbas illegal, not to recognize them - Mogherini

JFO HQ reports 2 KIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

China ready to invest in multimodal cargo terminals on Ukraine's border with EU

President doesn't agree with me but promises to make decision — Lutsenko on his letter of resignation

Fake poll in Donbas is attempt to force Ukraine into talks with ‘elected’ Russia-led militants

MPs go to work in committees, Rada's next session to take place on Nov 20

Groysman asks Rada to broaden govt's powers to put things in order in the country during 3 months

Chinese company completes feasibility study for Kyiv's fourth subway line construction project

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD