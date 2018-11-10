NATO PA President Jukneviciene calls for non-recognition of 'elections' in uncontrolled Donbas

President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rasa Jukneviciene and Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy have condemned the holding of the so-called "elections" on the Ukrainian government uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on November 11.

The press service of the Verkhovna Rada said on Friday that while visiting Donbas and talking to journalists, Jukneviciene condemned the holding of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and called for their non-recognition.

"The time to condemn what the other side is doing is the so-called "fake" elections, which no democratic country and also the NATO PA recognize," Jukneviciene said.

She also pointed out the work of a Ukrainian delegation to the NATO PA, led by MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Iryna Friz.

"This is one of the best delegations we have seen at the PACE, and these people are defending the interests of Ukraine so that everyone can learn about Ukraine," she said.

Jukneviciene also congratulated the Ukrainians on holding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2020, "when parliamentarians from all countries come here."

In turn, Parubiy, answering journalists' questions regarding the holding of so-called "elections" in the uncontrolled areas of Donbas, called "a great tragedy that such facts can exist in the Ukrainian state."