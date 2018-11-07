MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

At the request of the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Iryna Gerashchenko, a rating (preliminary) vote has been carried out on the possibility of the resignation of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.

According to the results of voting, 38 parliamentarians voted "for" this decision, while 116 were "against."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko announced that he would submit his resignation because of a political PR campaign around the murder of civic activist Kateryna Handziuk that had affected the investigation of the case.