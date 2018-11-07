Facts

10:54 07.11.2018

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

1 min read

At the request of the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Iryna Gerashchenko, a rating (preliminary) vote has been carried out on the possibility of the resignation of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.

According to the results of voting, 38 parliamentarians voted "for" this decision, while 116 were "against."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko announced that he would submit his resignation because of a political PR campaign around the murder of civic activist Kateryna Handziuk that had affected the investigation of the case.

Tags: #gerashchenko #lutsenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

Kyiv at TCG demands access of SMM to entire territory of Donbas, occupied Crimea – Gerashchenko – TCG rep Gerashchenko

I am submitting my resignation today — Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Leaking information about Handziuk's murder, political PR affect investigation — Prosecutor General

Person suspected in assault on Handziuk to receive life-long sentence if he doesn't name contractor

Presiden't rep Iryna Lutsenko rules out Poroshenko-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris on Nov 11

Russia's sanctions list not worth discussing – Lutsenko

Cabinet sabotages implementation of law on protection of primary forests in Carpathians - MP Ihor Lutsenko

Lutsenko announces hard-hitting steps against Firtash, his enterprises in Ukraine in coming months

LATEST

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

President's Foundation for Support of Educational, Scientific Programs for Youth to be created in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

Cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in defense and technical sphere is mutually beneficial

Law enforcement agencies consider Handziuk's murder almost solved — Poroshenko

Those responsible for ordering, committing attack on Handziuk must be brought to justice

Ukraine's Supreme Court to continue hearing Podilsky's appeal of Pukach's conviction on Nov 14

National Police says materials enough to solve Handziuk murder

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD