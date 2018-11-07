Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General of the Ukrainian Army Viktor Muzhenko has discussed with British strategic advisor General (retired) Sir Nickolas Parker the best ways to bring the command system of the Ukrainian army to the level of compatibility with NATO.

"British advisor underlined, that there is no ideal C2 model in the North Atlantic Alliance. Each of 29 NATO member-nations has its own C2 unique experience, and, furthermore, none of them has ever faced with such large challenges over the last two decades as Ukraine does currently," the General Staff of Ukraine quoted Parker as saying on its Facebook page.

"In the course of this process, that has been launched, you need to develop your own unique C2 architecture, which should take into account the main NATO principles and standards. I fully agree that quick decisions can result in serious threats," Sir Nick Parker said.

Upon the completion of the meeting, both sides agreed to involve the strategic advisors in developing the step-by-step C2 transformation program.