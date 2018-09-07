Donbas ceasefire slightly improves situation, but not steady yet - OSCE

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) has recorded a decrease in gunfire but no steady ceasefire on the dividing line in Donbas.

The situation on the dividing line has improved since the latest ceasefire was introduced, with the SMM recording a drop by 60% in breaches in comparison with the average figure the previous week, SMM First Deputy Chief Alexander Hug said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

For several days afterwards hostilities remained low-level, he said.

But there is still no steady and irreversible ceasefire, the security situation on the dividing line remains tense and unpredictable, Hug said.

Last week the SMM confirmed reports about two civilian casualties: a woman was shot and wounded in Verkhniotoretske (controlled by Kyiv) on August 27, and a man was killed in an explosion in Dokuchayevsk (not controlled by Kyiv) on August 28, the OSCE official said.

The warring sides have resisted SMM attempts to verify their activities, for which they must provide full and unhindered access, Hug said.