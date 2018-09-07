Facts

18:22 07.09.2018

Donbas ceasefire slightly improves situation, but not steady yet - OSCE

1 min read
Donbas ceasefire slightly improves situation, but not steady yet - OSCE

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) has recorded a decrease in gunfire but no steady ceasefire on the dividing line in Donbas.

The situation on the dividing line has improved since the latest ceasefire was introduced, with the SMM recording a drop by 60% in breaches in comparison with the average figure the previous week, SMM First Deputy Chief Alexander Hug said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

For several days afterwards hostilities remained low-level, he said.

But there is still no steady and irreversible ceasefire, the security situation on the dividing line remains tense and unpredictable, Hug said.

Last week the SMM confirmed reports about two civilian casualties: a woman was shot and wounded in Verkhniotoretske (controlled by Kyiv) on August 27, and a man was killed in an explosion in Dokuchayevsk (not controlled by Kyiv) on August 28, the OSCE official said.

The warring sides have resisted SMM attempts to verify their activities, for which they must provide full and unhindered access, Hug said.

Tags: #donbas #osce
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

Poroshenko: 18 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action in Donbas in August alone

OSCE promises to discuss possibility of intl investigation into Zakharchenko's death

OSCE SMM unable to obtain info about casualties of Aug 31 blast in Donetsk

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

OSCE SMM reports hundreds of truce breaches in Donbas

JFO HQ reports 12 attacks on Ukrainian forces positions in Donbas

Donbas mine explosions killed 482 people

LATEST

Two Armed Forces soldiers injured in Donbas during day – JFO HQ

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on intl partners to tighten pressure on Kremlin due to Russia's intention to hold 'snap elections' in ORDLO

Crimea Titan visually halted – official

Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

SBU stops activity of int'l hacker group that stole funds from foreign banks

SBU proposes NSDC impose sanctions against UC Rusal, Judson Trading Ltd, foreign citizens connected with ruination of ZAlK

Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD