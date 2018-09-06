Facts

17:23 06.09.2018

NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

1 min read
NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will consider the matter of urgent measures to ensure protection of Ukraine's national interests in the Sea of Azov on Thursday, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Today we will consider in secret mode the issue of urgent measures to protect national interests in the Sea of Azov. The relevant initiatives are proposed and the necessary coordination of our actions is agreed," he said at a meeting of the NSDC on Thursday.

