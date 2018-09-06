Facts

13:36 06.09.2018

Constantinople Patriarchate has exclusive rights to resolve problems of Orthodox world

1 min read
Constantinople Patriarchate has exclusive rights to resolve problems of Orthodox world

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has exclusive rights to resolve problems of the Orthodox world, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew said.

"The Ecumenical Patriarchate bears the responsibility of setting matters in ecclesiastical and canonical order because it alone has the canonical privilege [...] to carry out this supreme and exceptional duty [...]. If the Ecumenical Patriarchate denies its responsibility and removes itself from the inter-Orthodox scene, then the local Churches will proceed 'as sheep without a shepherd'," Patriarch Bartholomew said at the Synaxis (assembly) of active Metropolitans and Archbishops of the Ecumenical Throne in Istanbul.

It was reported that the assembly addressed "matters concerning the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of inter-Orthodox interest," including the situation in Ukraine, whose authorities had asked the Ecumenical Patriarch back in April to grant a tomos on setting up a unified local church in that country.

The Moscow Patriarchate categorically opposed this decision, arguing that Constantinople had no canonical reasons to intervene in ecclesiastical matters in Ukraine.

Tags: #bartholomew #patriarch
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Patriarch Bartholomew discuss establishment of unified local church in Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarchate begins procedures necessary to grant autocephaly to Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Head of Kyiv Patriarchate ready to meet with Patriarch Kirill

Parliament calls on Ecumenical Patriarch to recognize Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Rada calls on ecumenical patriarch to give autocephaly to Ukraine's Orthodox Church

Orthodox church leaders set out for Kyiv to mark Christianization of Rus anniversary

LATEST

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

EU will soon propose candidates for Public Council of HACC's intl. experts – Mingarelli

NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

Kyivspetstrans to build waste processing plant worth EUR60 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD