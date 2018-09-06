Supreme Court closes proceedings on claim filed by MP Vlasenko against Poroshenko on appointment of Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

The Supreme Court of Ukraine, as part of the Cassation Administrative Court, has closed proceedings on a claim filed by Member of Parliament Serhiy Vlasenko (the Batkivshchina faction) against President Petro Poroshenko on recognizing the illegal and invalid a presidential decree on the appointment of Donetsk Governor Pavlo Zhebrivsky an auditor of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"The court decided to close the proceedings on September 6. The full text of the decision with the reasons for judgment will be available within 5 days," the court's press service said on Thursday.

As reported, Poroshenko on June 19 signed a decree introducing Zhebrivsky to the commission for external control to conduct an independent assessment (audit) of NABU's performance.

Zhebrivsky had been head of Donetsk Regional Military and Civilian Administration since June 2015. On June 13, 2018, the President of Ukraine signed a decree on his resignation.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre says it considers Zhebrivsky's appointment as a NABU auditor to be a violation of law, as, the NGO claims, he does not have a law enforcement or judicial background acquired abroad or in international organizations, as required by law.