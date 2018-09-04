Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Occupation forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas five times during the day on Tuesday, from 07:00 to 18:00, while the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were not used, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters' press center has informed.

"Disregarding the conditions of the "school" truce, the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on the positions of the Joint Forces near the settlements Schastia, Pisky, Bohdanivka, Hnutove, and Shyrokyne. The enemy also opened fire from antitank missile systems on the defenders of Bohdanivka," the report says.

There are no human losses among Ukrainian servicemen, the situation in the area of the operation remains under the control of the Joint Forces.