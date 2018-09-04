Kyiv and Ankara agree on cooperation in fight against terrorism, illegal migration

nterior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu signed an agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism, illegal trafficking of migrants and human trafficking, cybercrime, etc. in Ankara on September 4.

"The document provides for cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, illegal trafficking of migrants and human trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, illegal drug trafficking and transnational organized crime," the communications department of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

Avakov noted that Ukraine supports Turkey in all forms of combating terrorism.

"We had a very meaningful meeting on cooperation in combating this type of crime. And the declaration we have signed today will ensure better cooperation," he said.