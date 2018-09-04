Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian army positions in Donbas have come under 20 attacks in the past 24 hours; no heavy weapons have been used, and none of Ukrainian servicemen has lost one's life, the press center of the Staff of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The enemy did not use weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. [...] Yet the enemy has markedly increased the number of attacks launched during the 'school truce'," the press center wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy attacked our positions near the populated localities of Krymske, Myronivske, Zaitseve, Shumy, Opytne, Pisky, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Vodiane, and Lybidinske," the press center said.

Two servicemen of the Joint Operation Forces were injured in the hostilities over the day, it said.