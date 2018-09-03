Facts

14:19 03.09.2018

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

1 min read
JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

 Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with eight Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation has reported.

"The Russian invaders fired 16 times on the positions of our troops, while the enemy did not use weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. The enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in its update on Facebook on Monday.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the town of Krymske, Shumy, Pivdenne, Kamianka, Maryinka, and the villages of Berezove, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Lebedynske, Vodiane, and Shyrokyne.

"Four Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, another four got minor injuries. All of them were evacuated from positions on time, delivered to medical institutions and receive the necessary treatment," the headquarters noted.

Since Monday midnight, Russian-led forces have mounted four attacks on the Ukrainian positions outside the villages of Pisky, Vodiane, Pavlopil and Krymske.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, three enemy troops were killed and another six were wounded.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions 11 times over day, no human losses

OSCE SMM reports hundreds of truce breaches in Donbas

JFO HQ reports 12 attacks on Ukrainian forces positions in Donbas

Donbas mine explosions killed 482 people

Kyiv says 294 persons missing in Donbas

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions 18 times over day, no human losses

Number of Donbas truce breaches involving banned weapons grows 3.5-fold last week

OSCE urges Donbas sides to observe school truce

OSCE SMM records more than 70 violations in Donbas since start of 'school truce'

LATEST

Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

NBU to sell $100 mln in foreign currency on Tuesday

About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD