JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with eight Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation has reported.

"The Russian invaders fired 16 times on the positions of our troops, while the enemy did not use weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. The enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in its update on Facebook on Monday.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the town of Krymske, Shumy, Pivdenne, Kamianka, Maryinka, and the villages of Berezove, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Lebedynske, Vodiane, and Shyrokyne.

"Four Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, another four got minor injuries. All of them were evacuated from positions on time, delivered to medical institutions and receive the necessary treatment," the headquarters noted.

Since Monday midnight, Russian-led forces have mounted four attacks on the Ukrainian positions outside the villages of Pisky, Vodiane, Pavlopil and Krymske.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, three enemy troops were killed and another six were wounded.