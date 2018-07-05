Facts

17:58 05.07.2018

Kyiv ready to consider transferring 13 more people to Russia for release of Ukrainians – Iryna Gerashchenko

2 min read
Kyiv ready to consider transferring 13 more people to Russia for release of Ukrainians – Iryna Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian side may consider transferring 13 more people to Russia and journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, in addition to the 23 mentioned earlier, in exchange for the release of Ukrainian citizens held in Russia, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"If a letter by [Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana] Moskalkova is at least some interest of the Russian side to take away their criminals and give Ukraine our [citizens], then the Ukrainian side is ready to consider transferring these 14 people to the Russian Federation for the release of political prisoners of the Kremlin," Gerashchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

She noted that Kyiv is ready to consider transferring to Russia 13 more people, as well as RIA Novosti Ukraine chief Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested by a Ukrainian court.

Before visiting Ukraine recently, Moskalkova presented a list of 50 people whom she wanted to see, Gerashchenko said. These people have either been convicted "for crimes against Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty or are suspected of that," she said.

Ukraine agrees to transfer 23 out of these 50 people, as it has said before, Gerashchenko said. Ukrainian competent agencies have also analyzed the backgrounds of the other people from the list and found out that some of these people have admitted having either Russian or dual citizenship, she said.

The matter implies Vyshinsky and 13 other people whose transfer Kyiv is willing to consider, she said.

This list also includes such names as Galichiy, Dzhimiyev, Zhidkikh, Kamalov, Marchukov, Mikhalchevsky, Osminin, Satarrov, Sinichak, Sukhanov, Shibayev, and Yurevich, Gerashchenko said.

Tags: #gerashchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv ready to discuss release of Ukrainians held in Russia at TCG meeting in Minsk

Gerashchenko calls on Parliament to file statement to OSCE PA regarding release of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia

Ukraine ready to consider inclusion of journalist Vyshinsky in exchange list – Iryna Gerashchenko

Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Ukraine starts making one-off payments to prisoners swapped in December 2017 – Gerashchenko

Kyiv sends Moscow letter requesting response on possible swap of 23 Russians for Ukrainians in custody

There will be no direct talks with non-existent statelets – Gerashchenko

Ukraine should take care of journalist Babchenko's family – Gerashchenko

Volker meets with families of hostages, political prisoners and missing persons in Kyiv - Gerashchenko

LATEST

Sentsov surviving on vitamins and glucose, not fainting from hunger

EU prolongs economic sanctions on Russia by six months

President signs bill on national security into law

Sentsov's cousin visits him in Russian penitentiary

Court in occupied Crimea sentences Balukh to five years in prison

Four wounded in 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Czech senators send letter to Putin calling for release of Ukrainian film director Sentsov

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD