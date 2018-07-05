Kyiv ready to consider transferring 13 more people to Russia for release of Ukrainians – Iryna Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian side may consider transferring 13 more people to Russia and journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, in addition to the 23 mentioned earlier, in exchange for the release of Ukrainian citizens held in Russia, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"If a letter by [Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana] Moskalkova is at least some interest of the Russian side to take away their criminals and give Ukraine our [citizens], then the Ukrainian side is ready to consider transferring these 14 people to the Russian Federation for the release of political prisoners of the Kremlin," Gerashchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

She noted that Kyiv is ready to consider transferring to Russia 13 more people, as well as RIA Novosti Ukraine chief Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested by a Ukrainian court.

Before visiting Ukraine recently, Moskalkova presented a list of 50 people whom she wanted to see, Gerashchenko said. These people have either been convicted "for crimes against Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty or are suspected of that," she said.

Ukraine agrees to transfer 23 out of these 50 people, as it has said before, Gerashchenko said. Ukrainian competent agencies have also analyzed the backgrounds of the other people from the list and found out that some of these people have admitted having either Russian or dual citizenship, she said.

The matter implies Vyshinsky and 13 other people whose transfer Kyiv is willing to consider, she said.

This list also includes such names as Galichiy, Dzhimiyev, Zhidkikh, Kamalov, Marchukov, Mikhalchevsky, Osminin, Satarrov, Sinichak, Sukhanov, Shibayev, and Yurevich, Gerashchenko said.