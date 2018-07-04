Facts

19:16 04.07.2018

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Illegal armed groups fired five times on the positions of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) units on Wednesday from 07.00 to 18.00, wounding two Ukrainian servicemen, according to a report published on the Facebook page of the JFO press center.

"In the Horlivka sector, the enemy used automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms to fire on the defenders of Zaitseve and Pivdenne. Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in attacks on our positions," the report says.

The JFO said that during the shelling the militants had fired from grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms and that the weapons banned by the Minsk agreements had not been used.

"In the Luhansk sector, the situation was not calm in the vicinity of the settlement of Krymske, where our positions were fired on from grenade launchers [...] In the Donetsk sector, the enemy fired at the defenders of Nevelske from automatic grenade launchers and small arms. In the Mariupol sector, Russian mercenaries used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms," the report says.

