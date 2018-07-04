Gerashchenko calls on Parliament to file statement to OSCE PA regarding release of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko calls on the parliament to adopt a statement to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on the release of Ukrainian political prisoners held in the Russian Federation.

"An extremely important session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Berlin next week. I would like to address the session hall with a proposal to adopt a resolution, to accept the statement of the Verkhovna Rada to our partners, to colleagues in the Parliamentary Assembly, so that they would also support the appeal to the Russian Federation, all the more, the Russians will be present at this session, with a demand to immediately release the captives of the Kremlin," Gerashchenko said at the plenary session of the parliament on Wednesday.