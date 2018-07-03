Facts

No casualties reported amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 21 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters has reported.

"The Russian occupation forces, ignoring the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group on the establishment of the so-called "bread truce," continued their activity practically along the entire contact line. The enemy was firing mainly with the use of grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. The weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were not used," the press center of JFO said in an update on Facebook as of 07:00 Kyiv time on July 3, 2018.

The staff stressed that the units of the JFO reliably keep the lines occupied, adhere to the cease-fire regime and are not susceptible to the enemy's provocations.

In the Luhansk sector, the situation was tense near the villages of Krymske and Prychepylivka, where the enemy used automatic grenade launchers and small arms.

During the last day, the enemy was also active near the Svitlodarska Duha bulge, where the Ukrainian positions came under fire from small arms near the villages of Luhanske and Novozvanivka. In addition, Russian-led forces shelled new positions held by the intelligence unit of the Joint Forces, which are on the eastern outskirts of the recently liberated village of Zolote-4. Having received an adequate rebuff, the enemy stopped shelling.

"The Ukrainian positions near the village of Novoluhanske were attacked with the use of heavy machine guns and small arms. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of enemy fire," the HQ reported.

In the Donetsk sector, the Russian-led forces opened fire from anti-tank grenade launchers to attack the defenders of the village of Pisky.

The hot spots in the Mariupol sector with the largest number of provocations were the villages of Vodiane, Hnutove, Shyrokyne, Pavlopil, Chermalyk, and Lebedynske. Using grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, the enemy tried to force the Ukrainian troops to fire back.

According to intelligence reports, two troops of the Russian occupation forces were wounded.

Despite the announced ceasefire, the militants of the Russian occupation forces opened fire three times from the grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on the defenders of Krymske in the Luhansk sector, and near the settlements of Vodinoe and Shyrokyne in the Mariupol sector.

