Facts

15:25 28.06.2018

Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

1 min read
Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has met with Special Representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Kurt Volker during his visit to the United States.

"At the meeting with U.S. Department of State special representative Kurt Volker, the security situation in Ukraine, as well as the issues of attracting American business to the modernization of the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) was discussed, because this is not only a matter of energy, but also a security issue," Parubiy wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

In addition, he said that together with the chairmen of the parliaments of Georgia, Lithuania and Moldova they held in the U.S. Congress a conference on countering Russian hybrid threats, in particular the construction of NordStream2,"because this is not an economic project, it is a hybrid weapon of the Kremlin against European countries of free world."

Parubiy also raised the issue of Russian aggression and hybrid threats to peace with the chairmen of the parliaments of Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova and the deputy speaker of the Senate of Poland at a meeting with the leaders and members of the subcommittee on European and Security Cooperation of the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.

Tags: #gts #volker #parubiy
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

I saw that hostilities, humanitarian crisis in eastern Ukraine caused by Russia's intervention - Volker

Parubiy hopes Rada will pass law on Ukraine's national security on June 21

Parubiy to visit Washington in late June

Speakers of Ukrainian, Georgian and Moldovan parliaments announce establishment of inter-parliamentary assembly of three countries

Parubiy signs law on High Anti-Corruption Court

Ukrainian parliament speaker calls on world to condemn Sushchenko's sentence

Parubiy urges Israel to recognize Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

Data from Netherlands probe underscores Russia's direct responsibility for MH17 disaster

We remember you, we will return you free life in your homeland - Parubiy to Crimea inhabitants

Hrytsak shows Volker evidence of Russian aggression, torture in Donbas

LATEST

ECHR unites claims of Ukraine vs. Russia on Crimea, Donbas into two large proceedings

Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Ukraine's leaders congratulate Ukrainians on Constitution Day

Kyiv reports 3 KIA, 3 WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

Donbas conflicting parties promise to observe truce from July 1 - Sajdik

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD