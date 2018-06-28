Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has met with Special Representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Kurt Volker during his visit to the United States.

"At the meeting with U.S. Department of State special representative Kurt Volker, the security situation in Ukraine, as well as the issues of attracting American business to the modernization of the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) was discussed, because this is not only a matter of energy, but also a security issue," Parubiy wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

In addition, he said that together with the chairmen of the parliaments of Georgia, Lithuania and Moldova they held in the U.S. Congress a conference on countering Russian hybrid threats, in particular the construction of NordStream2,"because this is not an economic project, it is a hybrid weapon of the Kremlin against European countries of free world."

Parubiy also raised the issue of Russian aggression and hybrid threats to peace with the chairmen of the parliaments of Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova and the deputy speaker of the Senate of Poland at a meeting with the leaders and members of the subcommittee on European and Security Cooperation of the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.