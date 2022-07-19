Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

The gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine during any shutdowns of the Nord Stream pipeline has always provided capacities for the transit of Russian gas to Europe, recalled Olha Belkova, the director for cooperation with government agencies and international organizations of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

"The Ukrainian GTS was auxiliary during any shutdowns of the Nord Stream, so it is not clear why everyone ignores the fact that the GTSOU constantly repeats: we have sufficient capacity… and we can transport all the gas that is contracted by Germany from Russia," she said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

In this regard, the representative of the Ukrainian operator expressed bewilderment at the decision taken by the Canadian authorities at the request of Germany to allow the export of a gas turbine engine for the Portovaya CS from its territory.

As reported, until 2019, Gazprom increased the flow of gas through Ukraine during the repair of the Yamal-Europe and Nord Stream gas pipelines.

In the summer of COVID 2020, this did not happen for the first time - the entire shortage was compensated by taking gas from the overflowing storage facilities in Europe.

In the summer of 2021, during repairs, Gazprom also used its reserves in UGS facilities in Europe without increasing the booking of Ukrainian gas transmission capacities. Due to the cold winter of 2020/2021, which emptied European UGS facilities, this practice of the Russian monopoly led to an increase in European spot prices.

In May 2022, the Russian Federation imposed blocking sanctions against the Polish company EuRoPol GAZ S.A. - the owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. In addition, Gazprom has reduced the volume of transit through Ukraine to a minimum, using only 40% of the booked capacity.